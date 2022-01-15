Notification Settings

Blue Monday: Ellesmere school pupils to brighten up 'saddest day' with acts of kindness

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

Pupils at Ellesmere Primary School will be brightening up Blue Monday with random acts of kindness.

Headteacher Stuart Roberts at Ellesmere Primary School

Monday, January 17, is said to be the saddest day of the year.

But the children at the school will be dressing in bright colours as an antidote to the day and there will also be random acts of kindness in school.

The event has been organised by the school's Parent Teacher Association.

Tammy Griffiths from the school and PTA said: "Kindness is contagious and we wanted to change what is thought to be the the saddest day of the year. We will be having a non-uniform day with bright colours and random act of kindness throughout the day for the children."

The PTA was also offering members of the community the chance to nominate somebody to go into a draw for a bunch of flowers. The winner will be surprised on Monday.

