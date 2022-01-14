Fog is set to descend on the county tonight

Even the sheep were cold in Ellesmere as temperatures dipped below zero and overnight fog caused problems for drivers in some parts of the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog much of Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, from 7pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday.

Motorists are also being urged to take care as visibility plummets with the temperatures set to dip to as low as -2C in some places during the early hours of Saturday.

In its warning, the Met Office says: "Fog patches will form this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Some dense fog patches are possible, with visibilities perhaps dropping to between 50 and 100 m in a few places.

A frosty sunrise in Ellesmere

"Conditions should slowly improve on Saturday, although a few areas of fog may last until afternoon across the east of the warning area."

Other places affected by the weather warning include Staffordshire, the West Midlands Conurbation, Wrexham and parts of Cheshire.

Forecasters say impaired visibility will lead to "hazardous driving conditions in places, and probable slower journey times especially by road".

Delays to bus and train services are also possible.

It's not the first time temperatures have dipped below freezing this week.

The sheep are glad of their woolly jumpers in the frost

Walkers on the Wrekin earlier in the week marvelled at finding themselves above the fog as the sun set, while early morning frost on Friday morning was melted by the winter sun, which also burned back some of the fog.

The Met Office forecast for the region on Saturday says: "A chilly start with patches of fog and sunny spells across the region. Turning a little cloudier throughout the afternoon with some patchy rain overnight. Maximum temperature 6C.

The dry weather is set to continue for at least the next 10 days, although the sunny days of the past week may become rarer.