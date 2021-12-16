Lorry driver tells of two-year wait to get back on the road

Lorry driver Alistair Hislop from Ellesmere

A Shropshire man is 'angry and frustrated' at having to wait for more than two years for his lorry driver's licence to be approved by the DVLA.

Alistair Hislop, 64, of Hill Park Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, has also been without his car driver's licence for more than a year after having to take insulin to manage his diabetes.

"I am angry and frustrated because of the circumstances and because of the hoops I keep having to go through," said Alistair, who did see a glimmer of light last week. The South Wales-based licensing agency told him that, if he could get a medical form sent through, his case would be given priority.

However, Alistair, who has been relying on his wife Carol to ferry him to appointments, including to see a consultant at Wrexham Hospital, is not raising his hopes too high as he has seen it all before.

"I fill in one form, which is not received, then I have to make an appointment and fill it in again," said Alistair, who had been an LGV licensed class 2 driver for 35 years and is ready and willing to do his bit to fill the lorry driver gap.

"I've seen the D4 form four times," said Alistair. "But we are creeping forward as long as I can see my doctor."

Alistair says the licensing agency needs him to prove he is able to handle the situation if there is too much sugar in his bloodstream, which could lead to him blacking out.

"I have to prove I know what to look for and how to manage it," said Alistair, who says he would have to test his blood sugar while on duty.

"My consultant said he was happy with me and he told me that he would give me my licence back on the spot."