Crash leaves car embedded in wall of veterinary centre

The car wedged into the wall of the veterinary surgery

The car, a Fiat 500, went through the wall of a new extension at Blakemere Veterinary Centre in Ellesmere on Saturday night.

It comes as the extension was set to have its scaffolding taken off today – leading to huge frustration as the surgery's directors now have to have the building assessed to see if it is safe.

It means potentially months and potentially extra construction work before the centre, on Talbot Street, can actually start using the new extension.

Susan Allan, a vet and director at the centre, said it was hugely frustrating, but that luckily no one had been hurt.

She joked: "We are thinking of developing a new drive through surgery as a result."

The car was still wedged in the wall on Monday afternoon, with its headlights actually inside the building.

The vehicle could be seen with police tape around it, having smashed through the scaffolding and embedded itself in the wall.

Ms Allan said: "It is still embedded and we cannot move it until the relative insurance companies have looked at it. It also needs a structural survey on the building before we remove it."

The director explained that it had come just as a major stage of the work on the building was set to be completed.

She said: "There were just going to take the scaffolding down today because all the external phase was done.

"We had already emptied out two rooms of their contents into the body of the building because that was then going to be relocated into the extension and that is now months away."

Ms Allan said the situation was having a "big impact" on the running of the surgery, but that they were open "business as usual".