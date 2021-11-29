Businesses say thanks to the people of Ellesmere with free fairground rides

The fairground rides

The big wheel and smaller ride were a new addition to the popular Festival, held on Friday (26).

Families were thrilled to discover that the rides were free.

One of the business owners involved, Deborah Melkis, said it was a way of giving something back to the community.

"We all felt that we have been so well supported by the people of Ellesmere through lockdown and afterwards," she said.

"We have all survived, thanks to that support and so we wanted to say thankyou."

The winter festival included the arrival of Father Christmas via narrowboat on the canal to take part in the procession and lantern parade through the town.

There was musical entertainment and the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights as well as a snow blower in the street to add to the winter atmosphere.