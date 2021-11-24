Winter far on historic estate

A market earlier this year

The market is free to attend and will be held in the original stable yard at the historic home. Local businesses will be selling a mixture of gifts, food, and drink products so visitors can enjoy stocking up on Christmas gifts and produce.

Visitors can take advantage of a shuttle bus service that will run between Ellesmere, Oteley and Welshampton.

Clare Mainwaring, from the family business said, “This will be our first winter market and we hope to create a festive atmosphere with twinkling Christmas lights, Christmas music and the warming aroma of mulled wine. We will be running a licensed bar too.

“We would love to see lots of people from the community at this free event. There will be some fantastic local businesses running stalls, so it’ll be a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts.

“We will be selling our home-grown meat boxes of beef, lamb, and pork, perfect for getting your freezer stocked up ready for Christmas.”

The market will be open from 4pm until 8pm. There will be some free parking available and visitors are also encouraged to used the shuttle bus service that will cost £1 per person.