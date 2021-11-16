Lantern procession will light up the town

Jack Frost, the Fizzgigs puppet

Santa Claus will be arriving at The Wharf by narrowboat around 6pm on November 26 and will then parade through the town to his grotto in a special vehicle.

The procession returns after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19. It has been organised by Fizzgigs member Mirjana Garland.

‘We’ve chosen a traditional theme. But there’s something extra-special to give it that Ellesmere twist. Come along to see what it is,’ she said.

The procession will include large lanterns carried by several people as well as a puppet version of an icy-fingered Jack Frost. The parade will be accompanied by the Fizzgigs’ musicians, and Ellesmere’s Brownies will also be carrying their own lantern character.

Caroline Ford, one of the Brownie group leaders in Ellesmere, said: "The Brownies will be putting together their sparkling snowflakes at our meeting on November 22. This is the official start of Christmas for these youngsters and the excitement mounts."

She added that any girls wanting to join Girlguiding or Brownies could find details at www.girlguiding.org.uk.

The procession is only one of many Christmas offerings as part of the town’s Winter Festival. The event also includes carols around the Tree of Light in the main square, a variety of craft stalls in the Market Hall, seasonal food stalls and late-night opening by the town’s shops.

Mirjana said: ‘Like Santa’s elves, Fizzgigs members are working like mad to make this a magical event."