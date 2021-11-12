Tommy sounds his last post after 23 years

Tommy Jobson playing the bugle

As the haunting sound echoed across the town centre—signalling the start of the national two minutes’ silence—a large crowd of onlookers paid their respects to those who gave their lives in two world wars and other conflicts since 1945.

Tommy. 36, has provided the musical tribute at Ellesmere’s remembrance services since he was a 13-year- old schoolboy.

And to mark his 23 years’ service, he was presented with a certificate of thanks by officials of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

“I was very proud and honoured when I was first asked to do it, all those years ago and it’s been a great privilege,” said Tommy, who runs a business in the town, making and repairing clocks.

He began learning to play the trumpet at the age of 11 with the Porthywaen Silver Band, and it was during his time as a pupil at Ellesmere’s Lakelands school that he was first asked to take part in the Armistice Day ceremony.

“I’ve been doing it ever since, apart from a couple of years when I was living in Manchester,” he said.

“My future plans will involve living away from Ellesmere by this time next year so I hope it will provide an opportunity for another youngster to come forward and take over from me."

He will end his role as the town’s bugler on a high note by playing for the final time, this weekend, at Ellesmere’s traditional Remembrance Sunday service at the parish church.