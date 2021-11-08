War memorial to be re-dedicated

The original dedication of the Ellesmere War Memorial

The 18th foot high memorial in the grounds of Ellesmere parish church was erected in 1920 - less than two years after the end of the 1st World War.

It commemorates 68 local men and one woman who died during the conflict, together with 15 men who gave their lives in World War 2.

Built of red Runcorn stone, the memorial was constructed after a local fund-raising appeal with the design adapted from the 15th century cross at Dorchester-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

A large crowd, including the grieving families of those named on the memorial, gathered at St Mary’s church in June 1920 for a service to remember those who had died. The unveiling was carried out by Major W.R.O. Kynaston of the Shropshire Yeomanry before the Bishop of Lichfield addressed the crowd in a short service of dedication.

In 2014, the Ellesmere and District Branch of the Royal British Legion launched a public appeal to raise £5,000 to give the memorial an overdue facelift. The appeal exceeded its target within two years, enabling specialists to clean and re-point the the stonework and renovate the eight nameplates.

Restrictions on public gatherings imposed because of the Covid pandemic meant that the 100th anniversary of the ceremony passed unmarked last year.

But after speaking to Legion branch officials, the Vicar of Ellesmere, the Reverend Pat Hawkins, offered to conduct a short service of rededication on Thursday.. It will take place at in the churchyard 10.15 a.m before the national two minutes’ silence for Remembrance Day in the town centre at 11am Armed forces veterans will be joined by the mayor and other members of Ellesmere Town Council.

Legion branch chairman, Bob McBride said: “The memorial is a great, symbolic landmark that unites the town in remembering our own local heroes who gave their lives in the service of their country. The message it conveys is as poignant and powerful today as it was 100 years ago.”