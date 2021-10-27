Cubs help out for town's Poppy Appeal

scouts

More than a dozen youngsters spent an evening assembling and filling boxes with poppies, while their leaders labelled collection tins in readiness for delivery to schools, shops, pubs and other businesses

Pack leader Louise Schafer explained: “The Legion is one hundred years old thisyear and we felt that we should do our bit to help in its efforts to raise money,n especially after all the difficulties in running the Poppy Appeal last year, because of the Covid pandemic.”.

Local appeal organiser Lynn Howard said: “We were very touched when the Cubs got in touch and made their offer. Organising the poppy boxes is always a big task and I’m very grateful for the enthusiastic way in which they’ve supported us. They’ve been a tremendous help.

More than 40 boxes are being placed around Ellesmere and surrounding villages to coincide with the launch of the appeal this week A street collection will be held in the town centre in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14, but there will be no house-to-house collections.

A team of Legion members will help to raise funds by offering poppies and a range of centenary merchandise at Tesco’s Ellesmere store Retailers in the town centre will also be supporting the appeal with special displays, including a video screen in Barlow’s electrical store featuring a rolling “scroll of honour” listing the 84 names on the town’s war memorial –local victims of both world wars.

Last year, the Legion branch raised more than £6,400 for the appeal,,which Mrs Howard described as a great achievement, given that activities were severely limited because of the Covid restrictions.

“I’m hoping we’ll do much better this time,” she said.

“The people of Ellesmere and district are always incredibly generous in supporting us.”