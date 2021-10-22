Sailing club finally gets its new clubhouse

Sailing at Whitemere

The purpose-designed clubhouse at Whitemere near Ellesmere, replaces an old wooden hut and provides a modern, warm and energy efficient building, which includes changing rooms and showers, disabled facilities, a galley for catering, lounge and training room.

An official opening with past and present members who have been involved with the project saw the club celebrating the end of a long journey to upgrade its facilities.

Preparations to build a new clubhouse started nearly 12 years ago and included negotiating a new lease and gaining planning approval, which needed to take account of the building’s proposed footprint on the northern shore of Whitemere - a Site of Special Scientific Interest and an internationally important wetland habitat.

The club gradually raised around £135,000 towards the project from savings, revenues and careful spending and was able to start breaking ground for the foundations in autumn 2019.

But a funding shortfall meant there would need to be two construction phases, with changing rooms built first followed by the communal areas when finances allowed.

Club Commodore, John Ridgers said: "Then at the 11th hour and with a huge sigh of relief, a club application to Sport England for a £75,000 grant was successful, allowing the whole building to be completed in April 2020 – which in a final twist of fate was just as the Covid pandemic hit home, denying members the use of their new clubhouse for a further year."

Undaunted, members visited one or two at a time to decorate when restrictions allowed, and two awnings were put up outside to provide shelter for sailors when the government allowed watersports to resume but indoor spaces remained out of bounds. Members are finally now enjoying being able to both get on the water and use their new clubhouse.

Commodore Ridgers said: “Along the way our club officers have suffered many setbacks and it seemed that each time they had a plan to progress, requirements and conditions changed, or application dates shifted, delaying progress. But five commodores in turn with their respective committees kept the vision alive and moved the project forward step by step.

“The moral of this story is not to give up on your club’s dream. Whatever the adversity, problems can be overcome. It’s been a real team effort by our members, past and present, and due to their dedication, time and efforts, we now have a fabulous new clubhouse, which will be the focal point for all our sailing activities now and well into the future.”

In addition to the Sport England funding, the club was also grateful to receive grants from the Mary Hignet Bequest Fund and Twemlows Community Energy Fund delivered locally by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, and support from Shelley Signs Ltd.

Additionally there was a “£s for planks” fundraising initiative whereby members could donate to cover the cost of larch overlaps on the outside of the building and have their name on a plaque inside in recognition of their contribution to the new clubhouse.