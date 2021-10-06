Pensioner died after falling into canal while on holiday in county

A pensioner died after falling into a canal while on holiday in the county.

Blackwater Meadow Marina where the pensioner from Essex was holidaying at the time
William John Lambert fell from a canal boat into Blackwater Meadow Marina, Ellesmere, on September 24.

An inquest into the death of the 83-year-old, from Basildon, Essex, was opened at Shirehall yesterday.

Mr Lambert, the court was told, was pulled out of the water by a member of the public, and CPR was carried out.

A road ambulance and air ambulance were sent to the scene, but nothing could be done to save Mr Lambert, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Patricia identified him to police.

The inquest was adjourned to January 18 next year.

