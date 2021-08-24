Aquatic fun as children swim with mermaid

Children took part in a swim with a mermaid event at Ellesmere College swimming pool

More than a dozen youngsters took to the water in the swimming pool at Ellesmere College to splash around and have fun.

They joined Jeni Hall, from Gobowen, who entertains in aquariums and water centres across the UK as part of the Performance Mermaids group.

Appearing under her professional name, Mermaid Seren, Jeni has been supporting the Ellesmere ‘Meremaid Festival’.

The festival is a nine-week community art project organised by library assistant Sally Poynton, with schoolchildren, businesses, and community groups taking part.

More than 80 brightly-decorated mermaid figures, created by local volunteers, are currently on display along an aquatic trail around the town centre.

Jeni also gave a presentation at the library to tell children about her work in marine conservation.

The artworks will remain on display until September 6.

Pick up a trail map and quiz sheet from Mere Motors, The Library, The Boathouse or Moolahs to take a closer look.

One aim of the project is to encourage more people visiting the mere beauty spot to head into the town centre too.