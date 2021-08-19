Walking football team faces tough tie against world champions

Ellesmere Rangers ground

Ellesmere Rangers' Over 50s walking football team will face Peles Pearls at the club's Beech Grove ground, kicking off at midday.

The club is urging people to go along and support the team and find out more about the sport.

Walking football rules say that players must only walk, on or off the ball, no running or jogging.

And the six aside game is also classed as a non-contact sport.

It gives people the opportunity to carry on playing football into their later years or if injury prevents them running.

Opponents Peles Pearls from West Bromwich completed a treble in 2019, winning the National Cup, the FA People's Cup and then going on to represent England and win the International Walking Football Federation World Cup.

A spokesperson for Ellesmere Rangers said everyone was welcome to go along and enjoy the game.