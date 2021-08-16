Cheers, Gin tours and school are launched

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/01/2021 - Shropshire Distillery have combined with Hope House to create a gin for Valentines Day - Blackberry Elderflower Gin. In Picture: Emma Glynn (correct spelling of name).

The Shropshire Distillery was launched in 2018 by husband and wife team, Emma and Gareth Glynn. They released their first spirit, Shire Gin, in July 2018 followed by their Spiced Gin later that year. In 2019 they were awarded two prestigious awards at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The distillery tours and gin school currently run every Saturday afternoon.

Emma said: “It’s great to be showing people how we expertly handcraft our classic, honest spirits. Our behind-the- scenes tours give gin lovers an exclusive look at the hard work that goes in to producing small batches of quality gin and the gin school provides a novel hands-on experience. There are plenty of opportunities to sample our delicious gins as well."

There are two options available to book. The distillery tours include a welcome drink, a meet and greet with the distiller, the history of gin and The Shropshire Distillery, a tour of the distillery and the chance to try four different drinks.

The gin school experience combines the distillery tour package with a botanical talk.

Participants then create their own bespoke gin using a copper still and botanicals of their choosing. They can take their own wax sealed bottle home with them.

The tours are priced at £25 per person and take place at 12pm Saturday afternoons. The Gin School is £90 per person or £120 for a shared experience for two, and runs at 3pm on Saturdays. To book visit theshropshiredistillery.co.uk/events.