Life saving defibrillator installed at cricket club

Phil Wood with the defibrilator

Phil Wood the club chairman, said: “During the lockdown one of our players came up with the idea of fundraising enough money to purchase a defibrillator, so the DeFEBrillator challenge was started.

"Members and supporters were encouraged to walk, cycle or run a total of 750 kilometres with the aim of raising £750 during February.

"It soon became clear that our distance target would be easily beaten, with the final total being more than 3500 kilometres covered”.

The cricket club also received a grant from Oswestry Sports Forum as well as a donation from the Calon Hearts charity.

“The recent incident affecting the footballer Christian Eriksen shows how important this is. Hopefully we’ll never have to use it," Mr Wood said.

Frankton Cricket Club runs First, Second and Third teams in the Shropshire Cricket League as well as Indoor Cricket League teams.