Historic canal yard needs volunteer help

The Ellesmere Yard

The Ellesmere yard on the side of the Llangollen canal in the north Shropshire town dates back to 1806 and was the offices and workshops of the Ellesmere Canal Company, set up by Thomas Telford.

It remains a working yard and operational base for the Canal and River Trust and includes a variety of small workshops and spaces including stores, dry dock, offices and Beech House. The site is also home to a heritage blacksmith and his company who run the forge.

Now the trust is appealing to people to get involved in supporting the yard, learn new skills about heritage, permaculture or get involved in practical creative activities - or have skills to help out the project.

Ruth Ellis from the trust said: "We are reaching out to a wide group of people to get involved in our Testing, Testing, Testing programme at Ellesmere Yard on the August 21/22 and September. 3/5.

"Ellesmere Yard has a unique heritage status as the UK’s only remaining operational canal yard dating back to 1806.

"It is a very special set of buildings that now need some urgent attention. Early-stage plans for the future of the Yard see it as a hub for canal operations, making and design, sustainable land use, heritage crafts, social enterprise and with public activities that celebrate its significant heritage.

"The summer programme will engage you in small group activity which will help shape these ideas and the way forward."

Anyone interested can sign up for a free online welcome event on either August 3 between 1-2pm or the August 5 between 7-8pm via linktr.ee/EllesmereYard.