Mayor issues a challenge as he starts training for Oswestry 10k run

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones and Alan Lewis, 10k organiser

And he is looking for other people to do the same with help given in training leading up to the event.

Councillor Jones will be running in aid of one of his charities for his mayoral year, the My Name5 Doddie Foundation which raises money to fund research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The mayor, who has been a rugby player for many years, is a big believer in the benefits of sport and active lifestyles.

He is offering 10 places for the 10k event to anyone who is new to running, keen to progress and who has not taken part in a 10k before.

Alongside this, there will be a training plan provided and an opportunity to take part in training runs with a run leader.

In return the runners will be asked to raise a minimum of £50 towards the Mayor's charity.

He said: “The Oswestry 10k is a great event, it offers a challenge for runners of all abilities and ambition and is very well run by Alan Lewis at Adrenaline Sporting Events. It is going to be a challenge for me and I wanted to offer the same challenge to others – please get in touch.”

Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events said” We are thrilled to have the Town Mayor and his team involved in the Oswestry 10k. Myself and the Mayor have the same values on health and fitness and his involvement in this years

is fantastic."