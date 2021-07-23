Disgruntled road user paints graffiti slamming 'ignorant' drivers

Mystery surrounds the graffiti criticising drivers

The remarkably neat graffiti has been painted onto the road at Hordley, near Ellesmere, on the approach to ABP Food Group abattoir.

The culprit has painted "Warning, ignorant drivers ahead," and according to Councillor Nick Bardsley, it has been there since early last week. He believes the mystery road artist was taking a swipe at workers from ABP for their driving.

"I'm not certain when it appeared," he said, "but it was before Thursday last week. I don't suppose we shall ever know who thought it was a good idea to do it.

"I've asked our Shropshire Council highways staff to remove it. It shouldn't be on the road.

"The graffiti is quite close to the entrance of ABP. We want to have a good relationship with them, but one has to make the assumption that it is aimed at people driving to and from ABP.

"It is one of the biggest employers in Shropshire, and like anywhere you get good drivers and not so good drivers who go in and out.

"Certainly most of the HGV drivers know the roads and are very good. But it's not just HGV drivers that use the road, and some do go too fast down narrow lanes. We're trying to do something about that."

Councillor Bardsley suggested electronic signs asking people to slow down could be an option.