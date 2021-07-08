Finishing touches for Ellesmere market charter 800th anniversary celebrations

Fizzgigs players Roger Garland, Mirjana Garland, Ian Andrew,Richard Jones, Kate Westgate, Peter Cartlidge

Among the activities will be a re-enactment of the granting of the town's market charter in July 1221 by community arts group Fizzgigs.

From 9am on Saturday its Fizzjigs band will be entertaining visitors outside the market hall.

Part of Scotland Street to be closed to traffic to make way for a street market. There will also be stalls inside the market building. This will run from 9am to 4pm.

Rosemary Drake, of Fizzgigs, says: "It’s been great fun working on this project.It’s a wonderful joint effort. We hope even the costumes and props will entertain the crowd."

Other entertainment will include two sessions by children’s story-teller Jake Evans. Parents should collect tickets in advance from inside the market hall to secure a space. There will be a town crier, and craft stalls including pottery, a natural florist and honey.

Fizzgigs member Kate Westgate adds: "Currently the forecast is set fair. We hope lots of people

turn out to enjoy our antics. The unusual event is just one in a range of events and installations

Fizzgigs has been responsible for and which helps to mark out Ellesmere as a very special place to

live."