Local market expands at open gardens

Oteley Gardens

Popularity has been growing for the market area during the open days, which is held in the original stable yard.

The family-run team has decided to make the market free to attend to allow more people to enjoy the stalls selling local food, drink, crafts and fashion.

The next market and open garden event is on Saturday,( July 3_ when all thebusinesses booked to exhibit on Saturday will be travelling less than 30 miles to the market, proving how local the products for sale are.

Several of the businesses are also based in Ellesmere with local food, produce and tipples from Moolah, homemade treats from CJ’s Bakery, freshly baked and locally produced foods from Vermeulen and ice cream from More Than a Sundae.

New to the market this Saturday is Oswestry business Victoria Jane McKenna with fashion and lifestyle products and handcrafted furniture and pottery from Chester business Forest & Clay.

Clare Mainwaring from the family team said, “We are big advocates of buying and supporting local businesses, just like our home grown meat boxes here at Oteley.

“We have some brilliant businesses booked to attend this weekend, not forgetting that our own beef, lamb and pork boxes will be available to purchase, as well as seasonal vegetables and fruit picked from the garden here at Oteley. It doesn’t get more local than that."

Tickets are available to explore the 10 acres of garden, with roses, foxgloves, sweet peas, orchids, clematis, azaleas and rhododendrons in bloom. Visitors can also search out a boathouse, walled garden, tower, swiss cottage and the spectacular view across the mere.

The gardens and market will be open from 10am until 5pm, with last entry at 3pm on July 3.