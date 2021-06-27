Armed Forces day marked in Ellesmere

Councillor Geoff Elner at the ceremony Ian Williams, left and Bob McBridge, fromt he Royal British Legion

T Mayor, Councillor Paul Goulbourne raised a flag in tribute to the dedication of members of the Royal Navy, the Army and the RAF.

“The sacrifices they make in order to keep our country safe must never be forgotten and it is worth remembering that over the past year they’ve played a key role in supporting the NHS and other government service in dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic.”

Councillor Geoff Elner, who represents Ellesmere on Shropshire Council, said that by signing the military covenant the authority had again pledged its commitment to those who have selflessly served the country.

“This offered a offered great opportunity for us all to be able to show how proud we are support Shropshire’s armed services community and to be able to offer our thanks and appreciation for all their work not only in Shropshire, but wherever they may serve.”

Bob McBride, chairman of the Legion’s Ellesmere and District branch, said: “This day gives a much-valued and well-deserved morale-boost to our troops and their families. We should all be extremely proud of them for the work they do in promoting peace and security around the world. “