Armed Forces Day to be marked in Ellesmere

The County Chairman of The Royal British Legion Ellesmere's, Ian Williams

A short ceremony, led by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Goulbourne, will be held outside the town hall at 10 a.m. The event will include the raising of the Union Flag and a short service, with prayers, led by the Vicar of Ellesmere, the Reverend Pat Hawkins. The local Army Cadet Force will also be represented.

Bob McBride, chairman of the Legion’s Ellesmere and District branch said: “This is an opportunity for people to show their support, appreciation and thanks to current members of our armed forces, and those who have served before them.