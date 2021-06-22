Armed Forces Day to be marked in Ellesmere

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Members of the Royal British Legion will join civic leaders in Ellesmere on Saturday, to mark Armed Forces Day.

The County Chairman of The Royal British Legion Ellesmere's, Ian Williams
A short ceremony, led by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Goulbourne, will be held outside the town hall at 10 a.m. The event will include the raising of the Union Flag and a short service, with prayers, led by the Vicar of Ellesmere, the Reverend Pat Hawkins. The local Army Cadet Force will also be represented.

Bob McBride, chairman of the Legion’s Ellesmere and District branch said: “This is an opportunity for people to show their support, appreciation and thanks to current members of our armed forces, and those who have served before them.

“This day gives a much-valued and well-deserved morale-boost to our troops and their families. The men and women of the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, are busy working around the world every day of the year, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism. The sacrifices they make in order to keep our country safe must never be forgotten.”

