Bryony jumps at the chance to run a virtual London Marathon

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Many runners will be keeping everything crossed that this year's London Marathon will go ahead around the streets of the captial in October.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/06/2021 - Bryony Webster from Baschurch is thrilled that the London Marathon can be run virtually. She has autism and could never manage the crowds and noise of the event. She is running around Shropshire for the Motor Neurone Disease charity..

Last year the organisers had to cancel the mass event and instead put on a virtual race with athletes running the 26.2 miles from their homes.

So successful was it that another virtual event will be held this year at the same time as the race - which is music to the ears of Shropshire runner, Bryony Webster.

Bryony, 25, who lives near Ellesmere, has autism and knows she would not be able to line up with thousands of others at the face-to-face event.

But she says the virtual marathon allows her to test herself over the distance, gain her medal and raise money for charity.

She only took up running two years ago and is pleased with her achievement so far.

"I started running for my mental health as I was not in a good place. I find that it is good for me to have something positive to focus on."

She will be raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"I was made aware of how many people really are suffering from the disease. I hadn't realised how many had to deal with it but it doesn't get the awareness that cancer does."

"I am doing this with the hope that they find a cure to this awful disease that changes so many lives for the worse."

Anyone who wants to help Bryony raise money can do so via justgiving.com/fundraising/Bryony-Webster2.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News