Knit and Natter group takes the past time to the town

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Worldwide knitting day will be celebrated in Ellesmere on Saturday (june 12).

Catrin Utting with a previous Ellesmere yarn bombing
Catrin Utting with a previous Ellesmere yarn bombing

Local knitters will be gathering in the town centre in a knit-in and inviting passers-by to join them.

The Red Lion Knit and Natter group was unable to meet in person for the past year but members still kept in touch with each other.

On Saturday they will be enjoying their favourite past-time in the Square in Cross Street.

In recent years secret knitters have created wonderful knitted street art for the town, last summer bringing to beach to Ellesmere with a collection of knitted sculptures.

The yarn bombing has always been welcomed by local people and visitors alike.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News