Knit and Natter group takes the past time to the town

Catrin Utting with a previous Ellesmere yarn bombing

Local knitters will be gathering in the town centre in a knit-in and inviting passers-by to join them.

The Red Lion Knit and Natter group was unable to meet in person for the past year but members still kept in touch with each other.

On Saturday they will be enjoying their favourite past-time in the Square in Cross Street.

In recent years secret knitters have created wonderful knitted street art for the town, last summer bringing to beach to Ellesmere with a collection of knitted sculptures.