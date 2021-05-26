Award is served up for school's tennis prowess

Ellesmere College's tennis coaching team

Ellesmere College has won the Education Award (School/School Provider) for the Midlands Region in the 2021 LTA Tennis awards.

The College will now do battle with the best of England, Wales and Scotland at the national award finals to be held virtually on June 24.

It follows on from being named the best in Shropshire as County Award Winner - one of just 38 across the UK.

Claire Brown, the LTA’s head of region - Midlands, said: “Congratulations to Ellesmere College on behalf of the LTA for winning this award. It is an incredible achievement and rightly acknowledges all they do for tennis and the community.”

A spokesman for the LTA Tennis Awards team added: “This is a very special achievement and Ellesmere College should be immensely proud.

“The LTA Tennis Awards are designed to reward and recognise exceptional contributions made at the grassroots level of our sport.

“Without Ellesmere College and the work they and their fellow winners do, people in Great Britain simply wouldn’t be able to play tennis and experience all the joy that tennis brings to people’s lives and communities.”

Ellesmere College has long operated a pathway to elite coaching programme and over the last four years a comprehensive tournament programme at their LTA approved state of the art tennis centre at the College, which was adapted to become Covid compliant over the past year.

As inter-school competitions were cancelled, Ellesmere College increased the number of its own tournaments on site to give players opportunities to compete. As the Covid restrictions relax, the College will resume its highly successful community programme including links with local schools and clubs.

At the facilities over 100 students receive private coaching each week. 48 players are in development and performance squads and all students in the school do tennis in PE lessons and tennis is available as an option in GCSE PE.