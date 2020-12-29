Jack's marathon effort nets more than £3,000 for two charities

. Jack Pickett, running 187 laps of Criftins Primary School running track cheered on by his brother ,Tom , right, and other pupils at the school

Jack Pickett, 19, completed the tough, back-to-back challenge last month, running a variety of courses in his home area of Ellesmere and Cockshutt and also doing the Shrewsbury Park Run course, the event which gave him his love of running.

They also included running 187 laps of the track of this old primary school in Criftins cheered on by pupils and his brother, Tom, still at the school.

The member of Wolverhampton and Bilston AC had hoped to do one of his marathons with the club but lockdown meant he had to stay local.

He managed to complete his first four marathons in three hours 38 minutes but picked up a knee injury on the Thursday and he limped around the Friday marathon taking just over five hours.

However he went on to complete the challenge with quicker times on the Saturday and Sunday

“The charities I had chosen to fund-raise for were Cancer Research UK and the Omega charity – my mum, Dawn, works for Omega and another family member is connected to Cancer Research UK.”

“I think raising money for charity helped me because it gave me something to go out for each day and helped to motivate me.”

"The two charities Omega, and Cancer Research will receive £1175 each. I would like to thanks everyone once again for all the support and donations and for the support on the courses each day.