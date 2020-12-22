Cricket club appeals over mower

Ellesmere County Cricket chairman James Harrison and Ian Kelly, Worshipful Master of the Brownlow Lodge, with the mower

Now the club has launched an appeal to buy a new machine which will cope with the wet ground that the club battles to keep in tip top condition.

This weekend the local Freemasons Lodge presented a cheque to club chairman, James Harrison, towards a new mower.

He said it was one of many donations that had come in and appealed for others to continue to offer support, through the crowdfunder.co.uk/friends-of-ellesmere-cricket-club-mower-needed appeal.

The club, formed in 1858 and is the one of the oldest but most forward thinking in Shropshire.

It supports two senior sides in the Shropshire County Cricket League a Ladies Team and a thriving junior section.

Constraints

James said: “The cricket club is located in an area that has been damaged by localised flooding on four different occasions over the last 10 years.

“In 2019, the outfield was seriously damaged and the equipment used to prepare the outfield was unable to cope with the constant soaking. Local farmers helped by pumping water away from the playing area and drainage was put in.

“All this extra expense because of the flooding places significant financial constraints on the club.

"Recently, our 18-year-old mower broke after being repaired 12 times having been unable to cope with the wet grass.”

He said the proposed new machine would be one better equipped to cope with the wet ground.

“Due to Covid we haven’t been able to run our normal fundraising events,” he added.