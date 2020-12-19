Special Christmas delivery for Shropshire families in need

Every disadvantaged child from the Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere will get a food parcel for the Christmas and New Year after the secondary school teamed up with two local businesses.

Pictured from left, staff from Stans Superstore, Lakelands Academy and Lakeside Coaches
Pictured from left, staff from Stans Superstore, Lakelands Academy and Lakeside Coaches

The government decision to put aside £170 million to help feed disadvantaged children over the holiday allowed the secondary school to mount a major operation to make sure the support could be delivered.

Stan's Superstore in St Martins agreed to make up the food parcels and the local, Lakeside Coaches company agreed to deliver them.

Headteacher at Lakelands, Sophie Bellis, said she wanted to say a huge thank you to both family businesses.

"When approached by the academy, both Stan's and Lakeside were fantastic, willing to do whatever they could to help the local community, nothing was too much trouble," she said.

"Without the generosity and kindness of our community partners, this would not have been possible."

