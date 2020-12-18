Roofers rally for friend after crash

Jordan Mitchell

Jordan Mitchell, aged 22, from Oswestry, who had just launched his own company, fears he may never work again.

Now a special Go Fund Me page, launched by his first boss, Simon Brady, is raising money to help Jordan cope with his injuries. Donations have already been made from fellow members of the Master Roofers UK company.

The accident happened on the Ellesmere to St Martins Road on November 27. Emergency services closed the road to rescue him from the wreckage of his car.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Stoke, Jordan said he was waiting to be transferred to the specialist, Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at Oswestry’s Orthopaedic Hospital.

He said the crash happened when he hit mud on the road.

'Trapped'

“The road was covered in mud and there were no warning signs,” he said.

“I was doing really well making a name for myself in the roofing industry but now I am trapped in my own body.

“I loved roofing – I worked pretty much every day for the past three years and I enjoyed the job. Now I cannot climb ladders so I’ve got no way of making money.”

Simon, who owns the Oswestry Roofing Solutions firm, set up the online fundraiser, gofundme.com/f/jordan-mitchell-fundraiser.

“He was a very promising roofer, better than most I know and he has only been roofing for two and a half years,” he said. “On the day of the accident, he had been doing one of his first jobs on his own. He was buzzing about it.