The council is holding a drop-in event at the Town Hall tomorrow (Saturday) between 3-5pm to hear from local people of all ages.

Mayor, Councillor Paul Gouldbourne, said: "We need people's views on what would improve young people's lives in Ellesmere.

"The town council want to improve provision for young people and has asked The New Saints Foundation to work with it to gather your views. This is an opportunity to offer thoughts, ideas and experiences."