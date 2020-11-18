Golfing glory for talented Ethan, nine,

Ethan Harrison with the golf trophy he won

Nine-year-old Ethan Harrison, who goes to Ellesmere College, played his first golf competition with his boxing coach - former world champion boxer Paul Butler - because he was the only adult he knew who played golf.

Despite only taking up the sport 12 months ago Ethan and Paul won the Pryors Hayes Adult Junior Pair Series 2020 and Ethan has since been picked for the European Junior Golf Tour Championship.

His mum Caroline said: “Ethan started having lessons with professional Roger Shutt last year to help him relax and focus.

“Roger runs the Pryors Hayes tournament and suggested that Ethan take part, but neither me nor his dad play and he needed an adult to play with him. The only person I knew who played golf as a hobby was his boxing coach Paul.

“He did fantastic to win. He was the youngest person taking part with everyone else 12 or older but they finished nine points ahead.

“He’s loving it and it is a fantastic game, it helps him to focus and be calm and really trains your brain too.

“We know he is sporty and coordinated and a natural all rounder, but this has taken us by surprise.

“He is now watching golf on his phone on the bus on the way home from college.”

The talented lad, from Tarvin near Chester, has previously been on the books of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United Football Clubs but now plays for local teams.