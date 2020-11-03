Scrolling roll of honour for heroes in Ellesmere town centre

Ellesmere Legion branch chairman, Bob McBride, (right), with PeterNicholas, Barlow’s assistant store manager who organised the scroll of honour display.

A rolling Scroll of Honour, listing 83 men and one woman who died in the two world wars, is being displayed on a large TV screen at Barlow’s Electrical store in the town centre.

Restrictions imposed because of the Covid pandemic mean that this year’s annual parade and church service on Sunday, has been cancelled.

Instead, The Legion is encouraging everyone to observe the two-minute silence on their doorsteps at home to coincide with the national remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.

The scroll of honour will be displayed at Barlow’s Cross Street store this week until the lockdown restrictions come into force.

Bob McBride, chairman of the Legion’s Ellesmere and District branch said: “Every year at the remembrance service, the mayor and the town clerk read out the 83 names on the war memorial. But as we are unable to hold the service this year,

"We thought it appropriate to honour those with local connections who gave their lives by displaying the names in the town centre where everyone can see them. We are very grateful to Barlow’s for making this happen.”