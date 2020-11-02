Autumn leaves cloak the canal at Ellesmere

By Sue AustinOswestryEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

The owners of these narrowboats really did have to batten down the hatches over the weekend as heavy rain and strong winds swept across Shropshire.

Joanna Hughes took this photograph of the Llangollen Canal near Ellesmere
Joanna Hughes took this photograph of the Llangollen Canal near Ellesmere

Gust of up to 45 miles an hour hit parts of the north of the region while it was the rain that caused problems in the south.

But despite the weather trees clung on to some of their leaves with others carpetting roads, pavements and here in Ellesmere, canal towpaths.

Joanna Hughes, from Ellesmere took this Autumnal photograph just before the worse of the weekend weather struck.

It shows the Llangollen Canal as it emerges from a tunnel under the Ellesmere to Shrewsbury road and runs alongside picturesque Blakemere.

After the rain and winds of the weekend weather forecasters say Shropshire is heading for a drier and brighter spell with sunny intervals and gentle breezes forecast for the rest of the week.

News
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Ellesmere
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News