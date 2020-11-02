Autumn leaves cloak the canal at Ellesmere

Joanna Hughes took this photograph of the Llangollen Canal near Ellesmere

Gust of up to 45 miles an hour hit parts of the north of the region while it was the rain that caused problems in the south.

But despite the weather trees clung on to some of their leaves with others carpetting roads, pavements and here in Ellesmere, canal towpaths.

Joanna Hughes, from Ellesmere took this Autumnal photograph just before the worse of the weekend weather struck.

It shows the Llangollen Canal as it emerges from a tunnel under the Ellesmere to Shrewsbury road and runs alongside picturesque Blakemere.