Fire service unable to save horse

Firefighters were unable to save a horse which fell into a pond near Ellesmere.

The alarm was raised just after 5pm last night for help with an animal rescue at Hampton Wood.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service responded, however said that the horse was pronounced dead by a vet prior to the arrival of the crews.

