Matt steps out over a month for mental health charity

Matthew Slawson on one of his runs

But Matthew Slawson decided to take his challenge several steps further – by running 10k every day for 30 days.

The month of daily runs around the lanes and canal towpaths of his hometown of Ellesmere took its toll, wearing out a pair of trainers and seeing him have to nurse a knee injury through the last five kilometres.

But his says it was well worth it to raise awareness and funds for the mental health charity, CALM – the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

"Losing my dad and my brother several years ago led me to suffer for years with mental health and depression – not being able to grieve and at times thinking there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

'It needs talking about'

"This led to me losing so many friends because I would just make up excuses to not go out or face the world.

It was after a friend took his own life that Matt knew he had to do something.

"The percentage of suicides that are male in the UK is at an all time high and it’s something I feel needs talking about and people being made more aware.

"As men we all feel like we can’t talk about things or open up because it’s not what we’re meant to do or we feel it’s not how a man should act.

"Fortunately I got help and I am now happier and healthier than I’ve ever been."

Tough challenge

He said that as someone who had never really run before he hadn't realised just what a tough challenge he had taken on.

"In the first few days I really wondered what I had done. But then the first donation came in for CALM and then another, and I realised that there was no turning back.

"After 30 days and 186.4 miles – the equivalent of just over seven marathons – it is finished and I can't really describe the emotion I feel.

"The messages and support I received was phenomenal and the challenge has raised a massive £434 with people still donating even after the challenge has finished which is just amazing.

"They are making a massive impact in raising awareness for mental health and preventing suicide."