College recognised for its sporting pedigree

Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College is one ofonly a limited number of schools to be awarded the accreditation globally.

The announcement was made by the International Baccalaureate and means the College can offer not only the two year IB Diploma but also an extended three-year diploma for students who want to follow an athletics pathway alongside their studies.

Tom Gareh, Head of Sixth Form at the College, said the reaccreditation was excellent news for the College in its ongoing commitment to ensure athletes have the best possible help and support in furthering their sporting careers while advancing their educational needs.

“We are very proud to be an ‘athlete friendly’ school and of our sporting record which continues to be among the very best - something which has once again been recognised through this reaccreditation from such an esteemed body,” he said.

“The list of Ellesmere College athletes who are making an impression at the highest level of their chosen sport is amazing and a tribute to the high standards our school, students, former students and coaches continually strive for.

“The principles and vision of the WAoS dovetails well with the school’s holistic approach to educating and nurturing all our students. We make it easier to complete classes without affecting often intense training and competing schedules by offering flexibility to support academic achievement.