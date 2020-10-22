New gin helps hospice

The new gin

To celebrate its 25 th anniversary, the hospice which helps people from the north Shropshire and Oswestry areas as well as in north Wales has collaborated with The Shropshire Distillery to produce its own bespoke Nightingale House hand-crafted gin which will be launched on October 23.

The independent distillery, based in Ellesmere is known for creating its own artisan- handcrafted premium gins using traditional copper still methods. The company is the winner of two International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) awards and says the limited edition, dry gin has a subtle citrus taste.

A percentage of the sales from every bottle sold will be donated to the hospice. It will cost £36.50 a bottle and can be purchased directly from the Shropshire distillery’s website: theshropshiredistillery.co.uk

Emma Glynn from The Shropshire Distillery said: “We are very proud to be collaborating with Nightingale House and creating their very own gin which in turn will contribute and support the fantastic care and work our local hospice provides for the patients and their families.

“This partnership is such a positive project especially with the current situation with the pandemic and how it has affected the hospice’s fund raising efforts. It is an honour to be able to help and support such an important a local charity. We hope to continue working with Nightingale House and growing our partnership further.”

Hospice fundraiser, Sarah Povey, said: The distillery has guided us through this whole process with it's expert knowledge and we are so grateful for their contribution to the hospice and excited to develop our partnership with them in the future.