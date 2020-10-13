Vandals target boardwalk at Ellesmere nature reserve

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

A boardwalk at a mini nature reserve Ellesmere has been vandalised, just a month after it was reopened to the public.

The damage to the boardwalk
The damage to the boardwalk

The Birch Road Pond had been inaccessible to walkers because of the state of the boardwalk crossing the pond.

In August a band of volunteers connected with Shropshire Wildlife Trust gave up hours of their own time to repair the walkway by the Birch Road recreation area.

The damage to the boardwalk

But at the weekend the trust found that rails and post had been broken.

Edward Bevan, one of the those involved in the work said: "Sadly our newly repaired boardwalk at Birch Road Pond has already been subject to vandalism."

He said that the area had been under water and inaccessible for two years because an outlet had been blocked downstream.

Volunteers repair the boardwalk in August

"The blockage was removed, and the water level restored, so we were able to repair the boardwalks, cut back the overgrown trees, and re-open the reserve to visitors.

“There are many dragonflies, including the common darter and the southern hawker. Moorhens are usually seen hiding in the vegetation, and herons and ducks are frequent visitors.”

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News