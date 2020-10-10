Protests over proposed closure of town's last bank

Campaigning to save the TSB, at Ellesmere, from left, Cuncillor Anne Wignall, Councillor Tim Hunter, Mayor of Ellesmere Councillor Paul Goulbourne, and Councillor Joan Mowl..

The TSB has said it intends to close its branches in Ellesmere, Church Stretton and Albrighton in the New Year.

Ellesmere Town Council has called on the bank to re-consider.

Councillor Paul Goulbourne, town mayor, said: "In the last 10 years we have already lost two banks. Our businesses and resident will suffer greatly if TSB closes.

"Without the bank, traders would struggle to deposit the cheques and cash they have from their customers. Although some businesses in the town only accept card and sadly that means that those people who do not like using bank cards suffer.

"Similarly not everyone is able to or wants to do online banking. It seems it is always the elderly or poorer people who suffer from these type of decisions."

The town council has organised a meeting with representatives from Ellesmere Chamber of Commerce next week.

"We are also worried about the loss of the bank's ATM. It is the only place were people in Ellesmere can obtain cash 24 hours a day. Others in the town are in places that close at 10pm."