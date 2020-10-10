Crews battle blaze next to fire station in Ellesmere

The incident happened at Grosvenor Cottages in Ellesmere, next to the town's fire station, at about 10.30pm last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Ellesmere and Oswestry. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, which involved a brick built outbuilding and wood store.

Firefighters were able to drag out and damp down affected materials.