Crews battle blaze next to fire station in Ellesmere

By Rory SmithEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services battled a blaze at cottages next to a fire station in Shropshire.

The incident happened at Grosvenor Cottages in Ellesmere, next to the town's fire station, at about 10.30pm last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Ellesmere and Oswestry. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, which involved a brick built outbuilding and wood store.

Firefighters were able to drag out and damp down affected materials.

The stop message was received by fire control at 10.48pm.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News