Swimmers riding a wave after £8,500 fundraiser

Elite swimmers swim the Mere Mile

The Mere Mile open water fundraising challenge has raised the money for League of Friends to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

It took place on Saturday, September 12 and saw over 100 swimmers take the plunge and attempt to swim a mile in Ellesmere’s Mere.

There were recreational swimmers, many of whom trained specifically for the event, along with club swimmers from across the Midlands and an elite group from Ellesmere College Titans.

The fundraising event was sponsored by Swimfinity, who offer coached open water swimming sessions for individuals and groups at The Mere, and supported by an array of local organisations.

Nicola Bainbridge, Swimfinity founder and head coach, said: “This event was a real team effort and we would like to thank everyone who participated in the day. We’re so proud to support the League of Friends - what a deserving local cause.”

Over 40 volunteers also dedicated their time to help with the running of the event, including members of the Borderlands and Ellesmere Rotary Clubs, safety boat crews and over 20 kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders who took to the water to ensure the swimmers were kept safe throughout.

Victoria Sugden, charity director for RJAH League of Friends, said: “Thank you to all the amazing swimmers who took part on the day, we are so incredibly grateful to them.