Pledge to fight closure of the last bank in town

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

The mayor of Ellesmere has pledged to fight the closure of the last bank in the town.

Paul Goulbourne
Paul Goulbourne

Councillor Paul Goulbourne, said it had come as a bitter blow to the town to hear that the TSB Bank was planning to close its Ellesmere branch.

He assured residents that the Town Council intended to support any initiative to stop the closure and to maintain a much-needed service.

“To support our town as a sustainable market town, it is essential that we do stop any further demise of our services.

"We have already lost the police station, we do not intend to lose our bank.

“It will be another large empty building in the town.”

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News