Pledge to fight closure of the last bank in town

Paul Goulbourne

Councillor Paul Goulbourne, said it had come as a bitter blow to the town to hear that the TSB Bank was planning to close its Ellesmere branch.

He assured residents that the Town Council intended to support any initiative to stop the closure and to maintain a much-needed service.

“To support our town as a sustainable market town, it is essential that we do stop any further demise of our services.

"We have already lost the police station, we do not intend to lose our bank.