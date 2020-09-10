Menu

Advertising

Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after medical emergency at Ellesmere football club

By Charlotte Bentley | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A teenage boy had to be airlifted to hospital in a "critical condition" following a medical emergency at Ellesmere Rangers Football Club.

The air ambulance from Welshpool attended the scene at the football club at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.16pm last night to reports of a medical emergency at Ellesmere Rangers Football Club. Two land ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance from Welshpool attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a teenage boy, in a critical condition, with good bystander CPR already in progress. Crews took over in administering advanced life support on scene before the child was airlifted to Alderhay Children’s Hospital for further treatment."

Ellesmere Oswestry Local Hubs News North Shropshire
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News