Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after medical emergency at Ellesmere football club

The air ambulance from Welshpool attended the scene at the football club at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.16pm last night to reports of a medical emergency at Ellesmere Rangers Football Club. Two land ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance from Welshpool attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a teenage boy, in a critical condition, with good bystander CPR already in progress. Crews took over in administering advanced life support on scene before the child was airlifted to Alderhay Children’s Hospital for further treatment."