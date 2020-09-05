Flooded nature reserve in Ellesmere reopens

The Birch Road Pond in the middle of Ellesmere was once a popular place to work and enjoy some peace and local wildlife from dragonflies to duck and herons.

But for the last two years it has been flooded and inaccessible.

Now Shropshire Wildlife Trust has repairs walkways and carried out other work allowing it to be reopened to the public.

The flooded pond. photo, Edward Bevan

Edward Bevan, one of those involved said the water level had been about a metre higher than it should be, and all because the outlet was blocked down stream.

"It has been under water for two years," he said.

The broken boardwalk. photo Edward Bevan

"Now at last the blockage has been removed, and the water level restored, so we have been able to repair the boardwalks, cut back the overgrown trees, and re-open the reserve to visitors.

" There are many dragonflies, including the common darter and the southern hawker. Moorhens are usually seen hiding in the vegetation, and herons and ducks are frequent visitors."

Lizzie Cockle and Matt Marston working on the boardwalk. Photo: Edward Bevan

He thanks all the volunteers for their hard work, repairing the boardwalk across the pond and for taking part in the working parties.

The Birch Road Pond is at the bottom of the recreation group in Birch Road.