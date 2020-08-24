Menu

Man dies following crash in Shropshire village

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

A man has died following two-vehicle crash in a village.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police say the man, in his 50s, suffered serious injuries after the crash in Cockshutt, Ellesmere.

Officers say he passed away yesterday following the collision on Friday.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 8.15pm on Shrewsbury Road, to come forward.

The crash involved a blue Ford Fiesta and white Ford Kuga.

The injured man had been taken to North Staffordshire Hospital for treatment but later died.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 758 of Aug 21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

