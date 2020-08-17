Future of Ellesmere Canal Yard under the spotlight

The Canal and River Trust says it wants to gain ideas and opinions from the community about the future use of the heritage listed Canal Yard and the field beside it.

An imposing building at the junction of the Llangollen Canal and the Ellesmere canal arm the repair yard was vital to the running of the canal for decades.

It is still in use today as an operating base for the Canal and River Trust’s team which looks after the Llangollen and Montgomery Canals.

The building is usually open to the public once a year with guided tours and displays of some of the blacksmithing and other equipment that is housed there.

The drop-in event will be held at the canal Wharf, opposite Tesco on Saturday between 11am - 2pm.

Ruth Essex, from the trust, said: "Please join us to talk about Ellesmere Yard. What does it mean to you know and what could it become in the future."

Covid-19 protocols will be followed at the event including social distancing.

Ellesmere Mayor Paul Goulbourne urged local people to go along.