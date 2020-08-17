Ellesmere artist looks to hometown for inspiration

Holly, from Hordley near Ellesmere has produced a series of paintings of the country lanes by her houses, buildings and businesses in the town and some of the events that take place there.

Some of the businesses are now displaying the artwork in their shops and pubs while more of the paintings are being exhibited at the Ellesmere Complimentary Centre.

She said the work, Ellesmere Unlocked, had been a chance to look in greater details at the town.

"Ellesmere is beautiful and as we have had to stay in our own areas I decided to spent the time painting it."

Holly painted many of the exteriors of buildings in Ellesmere but also used photographs to do paintings of the interiors, from dresses hanging up on a rail and food on a counter to seats in a pub.

"I love looking at colours. I have always noticed the colour in the Vermeulen window and it was good to sit down and paint it."

She also turned her attention to one of her favourite events in the town, the annual Ellesmere Triathlon, which is due to take place this year on September 6.

"I love all the colour," she said.

"Wetsuits may look black but there are so many colours in the material and of course there are the pink hats and the shimmer on the water."

As well as the artwork on display in Ellesmere Holly is happy to do commissions and also holds studio tours and demonstrations at home.

"My studio is perfect for social distancing and you can access it from my garden," she said.

More details are available from the Holly Hayward Art Facebook page.