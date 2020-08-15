Menu

Ellesmere neighbours win £1,000 each with postcode lottery

By Sue Austin | Ellesmere | News | Published:

Three people in Ellesmere are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The neighbours netted the windfall when SY12 0AA was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery yesterday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What brilliant news to kick start your weekend. Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they’ll be celebrating this weekend.”

In November more than 400 people in Ellesmere won money on the postcode lottery with eight households scooping £187,418.

