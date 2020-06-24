Beauty site boardwalk complete

The walkway at Colemere Countryside Heritage Site has been restored to enable people to cross the wetter areas of Yell Field, a species rich wildflower meadow.

One of Shropshire’s most beautiful meres, Colemere is almost completely surrounded by mature woodland and has two attractive hay meadows.

The completion of the boardwalk now opens up more of the site to visitors to explore.

Due to its important botanical interest, Colemere is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Colemere is the only site in the whole of England with the presence of the Least Water Lily, which is believed to have been on the site since the last Ice Age.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “We’re blessed in Shropshire to have beautiful countryside in all of the county, and Colemere is a stunning advert for it.

"The boardwalk offers visitors the opportunity to safely explore the wetter parts of the site with the bonus of remaining dry! It’s great to see it now fully restored for people to enjoy.”

During the bird nesting season – March to August – visitors are asked to keep their dogs on a short lead whilst crossing Yell Field to help protect nesting birdlife, and to always pick up dog waste.

The restoration of the boardwalk was completed by Shropshire Council’s countryside maintenance team, with Parks Improvement funding from central government.